Cristiano Ronaldo the coach? CR7 makes management prediction after signing record-breaking new contract at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo, after signing a record-breaking contract at Al-Nassr, still has no plans to move into coaching when he retires.

That day remains some way off for now, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner committing to two more years in the Saudi Pro League. He will be 42 by the time that agreement comes to a close, with there no telling when history-making boots will be hung up for the final time.

There has already been plenty of speculation regarding what Ronaldo will do once his playing days are over, with some suggesting that his vast experience could be passed on to the next generation as he moves into management.

Ronaldo has, however, ruled out stepping into the dugout any time soon. He told Al-Nassr’s official media channels after penning his lucrative new contract: “Being a coach? Right now, I can say I will never be one, although ‘never’ is a strong word. The reality is that it’s not in my plans in five, 10, or even 20 years. But as we know, life is full of surprises.”

Ronaldo said back in 2016 when asked about coaching: “There is another life after football. I think at first it will be tough, but if you ask me now if I want to coach, I would say no - neither as a club manager nor a president.

“You can say you have the best job, money, cars, houses... but that is not everything. One example: On Saturday, there's boxing on in Las Vegas and I would like to take my family and friends, but I can't because I have no time. But after (I retire) I want to live like a king.”

CR7 has previously admitted that club ownership would appeal to him, as he treads a similar path to fellow iconic Manchester United No.7 David Beckham - who is now working with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. No long-term plans are being put in place just yet.