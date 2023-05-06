Cristiano Ronaldo chills in swimming pool with Georgina Rodriguez as he absolutely launches his son through the air

Cristiano Ronaldo spent some quality time with his family in their swimming pool and also shared a playful father-son moment with Mateo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr superstar, currently residing in Riyadh, was seen relaxing with his family in their swimming pool. He spent quality time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and shared a playful moment with his son Mateo, where Ronaldo was seen launching him in the air - it's lucky he's a capable swimmer!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, some rumours suggested Ronaldo and his partner were going through a rough patch in their relationship, but the Portuguese star shared photos of the couple's romantic moments on social media and put the rumours to rest.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are currently three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and they next take on Al-Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League clash on Monday.