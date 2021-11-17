Court gives state seven days to prosecute FKF’s Mwendwa or close file

The Kenyan government has been given seven days to table charges they are levelling against Football Kenya Federation President Nick Nwendwa, or else his file will be closed.

The 42-year-old administrator was arrested last Friday for alleged misuse of funds meant for football and after spending two nights at Gigiri Police Station, he was arraigned in court on Monday without any charges being levelled against him.

The move forced Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu to release Mwendwa on a cash bail of Ksh4million and he was requested to appear before the court on Wednesday.

Nyamu then declined an application by the prosecution to detain him for 14 days at Gigiri Police Station pending the ongoing investigations into misuse of public funds worth millions of shillings at the federation.

'I decline the application by the state'

“I decline the application by the state and l hereby direct that the state to charge the suspect within seven days from today,” Nyamu said, as quoted by Nation Newspaper.

“Police arrested and detained Mwendwa irregularly which exhibited bad faith. They brought him to the court without a holding charge even after detaining him for a whole weekend.”

The court further told Mwendwa to remain on a Ksh7million bond or a cash bail of Ksh4million and abide by all the bond terms imposed by the court on Monday.

Mwendwa was asked by the court not to report to work, to stay away from any football activities, and also not engage with journalists.

The arrest of Mwendwa, which came two days after the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, had dissolved the federation and appointed a caretaker committee, has already attracted the attention of world governing body Fifa and Caf.

'Fifa warns of dire consequences'

On Monday, Fifa ordered the government to reinstate Mwendwa otherwise tough sanctions including a ban from all football activities could be imposed.

“Going forward, without prejudice to the allegations that have been raised and any potential trial for offences that may have been committed, Fifa and Caf are asking you to consider the reinstatement of the FKF executive committee as prior thereto,” read part of the letter from Fifa.

“Fifa and Caf administrators are prepared to work closely with the FKF and your office representatives – as it has already been the case in the recent past – to normalize the situation. I am convinced that our common efforts together with your trust will guarantee a successful outcome for Kenyan football.”