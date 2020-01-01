Could Liverpool vs Midtjylland be cancelled? Travel ban explained & impact on Champions League match

The game could be ditched with the UK government setting out new Covid-19 measures and travel guidelines to combat a second spread of the virus

The 2020-21 Champions League is up and running, with the group stage now in full flow.

After a disappointing exit to Atletico Madrid last season, Liverpool will be keen on getting their hands on a historic sixth Champions League trophy this campaign following their 2019 triumph.

But with a second wave of Covid-19 underway and new travel restrictions implemented to prevent further spread of the virus, will the Reds' game against Danish opponents Midtjylland be axed?

Why could Liverpool vs Midtjylland be cancelled?

Liverpool's final Champions League group-stage clash against Midtjylland on December 9 is in danger due to new travel restrictions involving those returning to the UK from Denmark.

The UK government's latest Covid-19 travel rules state that non-UK citizens are not permitted to travel back from the Scandinavian country due to discovery of a new strain of the virus, while UK citizens who return must self-isolate for 14 days.

This would mean that crucial players would be forced to miss Premier League fixtures upon return from the European games.

Coronavirus-related travel protocols were waived for athletes in the elite sport tier following football returning in the summer, such as when English teams were allowed to travel to Germany and Portugal for Europa League and Champions League matches, but sports figures will not be exempt from this rule due to the new Covid-19 outbreak.

New UK government policy states: "Unlike other travel to the UK, there will be no exemptions to this quarantine policy."

These measures also come alongside new quarantine measures for the UK, in which the whole region has now been instructed to re-enter a hard lockdown starting November 5.

The Reds, then, might possibly have to forfeit their European clash in Denmark due to the new travel restrictions, unless they change.

Liverpool won their home fixture against the Danish side 2-0, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Midtjylland could also host Liverpool in a neutral venue that is not in Denmark or the UK should the travel restrictions continue to be upheld.

These new restrictions will also have an effect on England's UEFA Nations League tie against Iceland on November 18 at Wembley, due to Iceland playing Denmark in Copenhagen three days prior.

According to the rules, Iceland players would not be allowed to enter England unless new government exceptions are made.

The FA would also explore options of staging the match abroad if it cannot go ahead in the UK.

Liverpool have won all three of their Champions League group stages so far, clinching victories in Group D against Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland.