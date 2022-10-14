'I could feel it' - Firmino predicted record-breaking Salah hat-trick in Liverpool bench discussion with Nunez

Roberto Firmino has revealed that he predicted Mohamed Salah’s record-setting hat-trick against Rangers during a discussion with Darwin Nunez.

Egyptian star made history vs Rangers

Scored three times off the bench

Brazilian team-mate saw treble coming

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp opted to name Salah on the bench for a Champions League fixture at Ibrox, but introduced him in the second-half to devastating effect. The Egyptian superstar helped himself to the match ball with a historic treble inside six minutes and 12 seconds, with Brazilian striker Firmino – who was replaced shortly before his illustrious colleague netted his first of the game – claiming to have put his psychic powers to good use on the sidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID: Firmino told UEFA’s official website of Salah’s latest European masterclass: “Amazing! When he scored his first goal I told Darwin on the bench he will score a hat-trick, 100%. I could feel it from the bench. That's exactly what he did and I'm so happy for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool conceded first once again during the European clash with Rangers, but responded in style to claim a crushing 7-1 win. Firmino bagged himself a brace, with the South American saying of form that has seen him record eight goals and four assists through 12 appearances this season: “I am very happy. I always try my best to score goals and to help the team win. I play for the team first. Good things will come, 100% I believe this.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Liverpool, who have picked up just 10 points in the Premier League to sit 10th in the table, will be back in domestic action on Sunday when playing host to reigning champions Manchester City.