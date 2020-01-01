Could coronavirus be a 'blessing in disguise' for financially crippled Kenyan clubs?

The pandemic is severely affecting the sports schedule around the world, but will the break help Kenyan clubs come back stronger?

In Africa, Kenya has not been spared from the coronavirus that has made its way around the world, as the country's first case of Covid-19 was confirmed a week ago. The government subsquently moved quickly to issue tough directives banning public gatherings, international travel for Kenyan teams as well as any meeting that involved 15 or more people of foreign nationality.

Football Kenya Federation followed the directive by the government to also suspend all football activities from Monday March 16, to the first week of April, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Two days later, the Kenyan Premier League also issued a statement confirming they had postponed three rounds of matches in the top flight after consulting with the Ministry of Health and setting April 4 as the tentative date to resume competition.

By the time of the postponement, the teams had played 23 matches and have 11 to conclude the season, with Gor Mahia sitting at the top of the table.

It has not been an easy season for many teams, especially after SportPesa withdrew title sponsorship at the start of the campaign citing unfavourable working conditions in the country.

The withdrawal of the betting firm left many teams in the top tier financially crippled, as most of them do not have back up for sponsorship.

Sony Sugar were the first team to bite the dust as they were relegated from the top flight after skipping three matches, while Chemelil Sugar are sitting on a proverbial time bomb as they have already missed two matches and could follow their fellow sugar side if they miss another match.

Giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards were also not spared as they struggled to pay players and the technical bench their salaries (in some cases six months' worth) with the latter losing key players at the start of the second round including coach Casa Mbungo owing to the financial troubles.

Was the break a blessing in disguise to the clubs?

Many could argue the decision to postpone the league could have come as a blessing in disguise for several teams as it reduces the burden of playing matches home and away without sufficient funds, while it also buys more time to obtain sponsorship.

However, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula does not agree that the break will help the teams gain any financial advantage before it resumes, at April 4 at the earliest.

“I just want to be categorical that nothing will change for the teams which have struggled throughout this season to pay players and their technical stuff,” Shimanyula told Goal. “If you look at the days we have for a break, I don’t think they are enough for any club to secure a new sponsor.

“Furthermore, the same clubs have been playing in the league without sponsorship and they have not shown any improved sign of securing one, they are still the same and don’t expect them to get any help soon.”

The situation in KPL is worsened by the fact they are yet to secure a trophy to be awarded to the winners this season, and also they have not paid Gor Mahia prize money of Sh4million for winning the crown last season.

No trophy for the champions

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has acknowledged that the league are facing challenge after challenge, but he sees positive news at the end of the tunnel.

“It is true we have not paid Gor Mahia prize money for winning the league,” Oguda told Goal. “We don’t have money now that SportPesa walked away, they left us without money and we have found it very rough to pay Gor Mahia what we owe them because we have not secured a new partner.”

On the trophy to be awarded to the winner this season, Oguda clarified: "We will buy a trophy from a shop in Kenya and present it to the winning team at the end of the season. We don’t have a sponsor yet; we have tried all over to secure a sponsor but nothing positive is coming our way.

"As a quick way to solve the situation, we have resorted to buying a trophy locally and maybe next season if we have a sponsor, we can order one from Europe.”

Oguda continued: “The trophy Gor Mahia kept for good [by virtue of winning the league title three times in a row] was purchased by SportPesa who gave out the design they wanted and even before they had closed shop in Kenya, they had also ordered for a new trophy for this season but we don’t have funds to have it shipped to Kenya, but now that we don’t have them [SportPesa], we must get a quick solution and that is why we have decided to go local for the time being.”

How soon can KPL secure a new sponsor?

On whether the break will help them secure a replacement for SportPesa, Oguda told Goal: “It is tough, we have really tried our best, we have talked to so many firms but none is coming on board yet, we are still searching and will continue to talk to potential suitors even in the current situation.

“We have even asked the companies to sponsor the clubs if they cannot sponsor the league but they have refused. We will not stop sourcing for a sponsor, we are still looking around and we hope some good news will come our way soon.”

The league was almost halted at the start of the season with five clubs – Sony Sugar, Chemelil, Mathare United, Homeboyz and Chemelil – calling for the campaign to be paused until a new sponsor is unveiled.

While the coronavirus has forced the FKF's hand, it does at least buy time - and afford breathing space - to a league desperately in need of a long-term sponsor to ensure that it no longer continues to limp along.