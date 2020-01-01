Cote d'Ivoire striker Guehai grabs assist as Logrono edge Espanyol

The Ivorian international made a key impact as Gerardo Leon's ladies secured a passage to the next stage of the Cup competition

Ida Guehai provided an assist as Logrono silenced Espanyol 2-0 in Tuesday's Copa De La Reina tie at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

The Cote d'Ivoire international delivered a positive performance to help Gerardo Leon's team reach the next round of the competition.

Visitors Logrono made a strong start to the encounter and found the breakthrough thanks to Carol Marin's brilliance in the 31st minute.

Guehai perfectly set up Marin to grab her brace in the match and also helped Logrono score the winner four minutes to half time.

Ivorian Guehai and Ghana's Grace Asantewaa played for 86 and 68 minutes respectively, while Dorine Chuigoue and Jade Boho were in action from the start to the finish for Logrono.

The result sent Logrono to the quarter-finals of the Spanish Copa de la Reina and they will resume their league campaign with a trip to Sevilla on Saturday.