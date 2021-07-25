Costa Rica vs Canada, USMNT vs Jamaica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both Canada and the USMNT are in action as the Gold Cup continues at the quarter-final stage

The 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals continue on Sunday as Costa Rica faces Canada and the U.S. men's national team takes on Jamaica.

The winners of Costa Rica vs Canada will take on Mexico in the semi-finals, while Qatar awaits the USMNT or Jamaica on July 29.

Ahead of the games, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Costa Rica vs Canada / USMNT vs Jamaica Date July 25, 2021 Times 7pm ET, 4pm PT / 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), the games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FS1 / TUDN / UniMas + FS2 / Galavision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Costa Rica vs Canada team news

Costa Rica's main absentee is Leonel Moreira, with the goalkeeper seeing red in his last game with Jamaica.

Esteban Alvarado will start in goal instead, while defender Francisco Calvo is back in contention following his one-game suspension.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Alvarado; Lopez, Gonzalez, Duarte, Fuller; Cruz, Borges, Venegas; Brenes, Campbell, Lassiter.

Ayo Akinola is out for Canada after tearing his ACL against the USMNT.

Cyle Larin is also definitely out and is set to miss the remainder of Canada's games, should it progress past Costa Rica.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Crepeau; Miller, Vitoria, Johnston; Buchanan, Kaye, Fraser, Osorio, Hoilett; Larin, Cavallini.

USMNT vs Jamaica team news

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will have choices to make over his starting XI after using his roster depth against Canada.

Paul Arriola was given a rest in that game after picking up a knock while Daryl Dike has also been dealing with an injury, but both may return to the team to face Jamaica

Predicted USMNT starting XI: T.

Like the USMNT, Jamaica decided to use some of its reserves in its final group game, having already qualified for the knockout stage.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is likely to return to the starting XI, while Theodore Whitmore may decide to bring back more of the regulars who featured in the first two matches.

Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake; Lawrence, Powell, Lowe, Fisher; Bailey, Flemmings, Turgott, Williams, Magee; Burke.

Recent results

Costa Rica results Canada results Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 20) USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18) Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica (Jul 16) Haiti 1-4 Canada (Jul 15) Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe (Jul 12) Canada 4-1 Martinique (Jul 11)