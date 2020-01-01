Coronavirus: Yiadom sends message to Ghanaians amid Covid-19 fears

The Black Stars defender has a word of advice for citizens of the West African nation

Ghana international Andy Yiadom has urged Ghanaians to keep safe as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Most football competitions around the world have ground to a halt over the disease which has affected more than 200,000 people, with nearly 9,000 deaths recorded.

Ghana has so far registered 11 confirmed cases.

"I just want to wish everybody back home good health, especially with this current situation with the coronavirus going around," Yiadom said in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association on social media on Friday.

"I'm looking forward to representing my country in the next available fixture."

Ghana and @ReadingFC defender Andy Yiadom’s solidarity message to Ghanaians as the nation battles the CoronaVirus pandemic#LetsStayAtHome#BringBackTheLove#PrideAndPatriotism pic.twitter.com/0OBuIcZb5r — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 20, 2020

Owing to the pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has cancelled March and April's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, including Ghana's double-header against Sudan scheduled for March 27 and 30.

Yiadom was part of the 23-man Ghana squad announced for the two games.



Ghana has banned all public gatherings, including sports and religious events, in their quest to curb the spread of the disease which is also known as Covid-19.

In the United Kingdom where Yiadom plays club football for Reading, 2630 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been registered and 103 deaths have been confirmed.

China, Iran, Italy and Spain are among the most affected nations.

