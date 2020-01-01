Coronavirus: Why pandemic has put everyone in difficult situation - Uganda's McKinstry

The outbreak saw the Cranes' international engagements suspended or postponed following the government's strict measures

Uganda national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry has revealed how difficult it has been for them to plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic saw the Northern Irish coach suspend his training camp for the African Nations Championship (Chan) when the planned tournament was postponed due to the ongoing measures against the outbreak.

McKinstry was also to lead the Cranes in an African Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign but again, it was cancelled, and he now says the pandemic has put everyone's plans in a difficult position.

"Obviously, everyone is waiting for guidance from Fifa and Caf in terms of how we are going to proceed. We have international windows in September, October and November and hopefully the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January 2021," McKinstry told Fufa's official website.

"I know there are lots of discussions going on if we shall go on or postponed. At the moment, if we can start to play in September. We have four games in that window.

"But nobody knows how this pandemic is going to unfold. Progress is being monitored not only here in Uganda but across the African continent because If one of our opponents is still struggling with the pandemic, then we cannot play.

"We patiently waiting. The other thing most of the people are not aware of is that in football when you are making plans, you plan backwards from the moment you are due to play.

"So, if you do not know when you are going to play, it makes the planning process difficult.

"That also puts us in a difficult situation everybody is in the same scenario."

This is the second time the former Rwanda coach is facing such a situation, as he did during his time in Sierra Leone with the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

"This is a new situation for the entire world. I do not think anyone has experienced this situation in the entire world. I faced a similar situation in 2014 unfortunately in Sierra Leone during the Ebola pandemic," he added.

"It posed very unique challenges and some of which are quite similar.

"We have not figured out the best way forward. The current epidemic is something new to everybody in the entire world."

The coach also revealed how he has been monitoring his players who are working at home while trying to keep fit.

"We are actively working in the background. We are in constant communication with the players and discussions with them every day," he continued.

"We have an online learning platform for all our players where every week we are engaging not just our foreign-based players but also the home-based players.

"Aware that some players have robust training programmes by their respective clubs, we are acting as a supplementary for them and many of them have sent pictures to show the amount of space they have as we advise according on what kind of drills they can do."

The prolonged lockdown period in Uganda saw all leagues ended in the country in May.