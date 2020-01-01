Coronavirus: Wakiso Giants players take 50% pay cut

The top-tier side become the first team in top-flight football in the country to take a cut amid the Covid-19 crisis

Ugandan Premier League side Wakiso Giants players have taken a 50% pay cut in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kawowo Sports, the Purple Sharks will now take home half the amount they have been getting in March, April and May. The government suspended all public gatherings for 32 days to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Wakiso have now followed minnows Kitara FC who agreed on the pay-cut since they were just at home not engaging in any footballing activity.

"We agreed in a show of teamwork and solidarity for a pay cut of our monthly salary for three months; March, April and May in this lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic," Kitara head coach Mark Twinamatsiko is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"We are currently home in isolation and pray this situation gets back to normal as soon as possible."

Uganda have so far recorded 44 cases with no casualty; it is not when the league will resume.

With five matches to go, Vipers SC lead the standings followed by defending champions KCCA with SC Villa placed third.