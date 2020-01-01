Coronavirus: Wakiso Giants' goalkeepers Anyama & Emukule plead for safety

The two custodians have urged their compatriots and people across the globe to follow health and safety tips in battling Covid-19

Wakiso Giants goalkeepers Richard Anyama and Derrick Emukule have urged their fans and people across the world to stay safe in order to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

The duo, as most footballers across the world, have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as the Uganda Premier League (UPL) remains suspended for 32 days.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), with respect to the government's directive, suspended all soccer-related activities as the country aims to stop the spread of the pandemic.

More teams

“My people, my teammates, my bosses, my friends, my fans, my fellow Ugandans, my fellow Africans, my Europeans, my Asians, Covid-19 is real,” Anyama said as he was quoted by the club's website.

“Let’s follow the health guidelines and pray. We can stop spreading and let's keep home.”

Emukule urged fans and patriots alike to adhere to guidelines given by the relevant health authorities in order to remain safe.

“Dear friends, we are going through a difficult time and it’s time to be responsible for our health and care about each other as well," Emukule was quoted by the same website.

"We should follow the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and stay at home for the wellbeing of all of us."



Anyama and Emukule's safety tips come just days after their compatriot Allan Kateregga issued almost the same message.

The Erbil SC attacking midfielder was, however, more confident the world would soon defeat the scourge and smile again.

“For the rest of us let’s help in the fight by following the set rules that include washing our hands, sanitising, avoiding crowded places, strengthening our immune system by eating the food responsible for that and easy workouts at home. Self-quarantine among others,” the former AFC Leopards and Cape Town City star wrote on his Facebook page.

“I pray that the Lord saves us all and share heartfelt condolences to the families of the already deceased and may he strengthen all of them in this time of trial! It’s hard but we still smile.”

Article continues below

Uganda have already confirmed one Covid-19 case so far.