Coronavirus: Vipers SC will proudly take UPL title if league ends today – Kajoba

The Venoms coach says he will not hesitate to carry the season's trophy if the league ends now owing to Covid-19

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has confessed he will proudly take the Uganda Premier League title if the league ends today.

The Venoms are currently topping the 16-team table and despite the coronavirus crippling sports globally, their coach is keen to lay a final assault on the title when league action finally resumes.

Vipers still have to play Busoga United, Tooro United, Bright Stars, Express FC, and Police matches which Kajoba has branded ‘five must-win finals’.

“I’m in constant touch with the players and remind them to behave like professionals during this break so we resume strongly,” Kajoba told Daily Monitor.

All is not gloom with the current coronavirus-enforced league break as Kajoba sees positives in the fact he could have his injured players ready when the league resume.

“There is hope Muhammad Shaban, Rashid Toha, Livingstone Mulondo, and Halid Lwaliwa will all be fit when we get back. The trophy is ours to lose,” Kajoba continued.

Enjoying a four-point cushion over second-placed KCCA FC after 25 matches, Vipers can, by law, be granted the league title in case the pandemic continues indefinitely.

Article 18 of the Fufa Competition Rules and Regulations on ‘Failure to Complete the League’ states that where the league format, due to circumstances of force majeure, fails to be completed within the season, the winner will be determined if at least one club has played 75 percent of the league games.

“I was a part of that Coffee FC side that lost out to then KCC when the league was suspended with three matches to go due to unfavourable conditions in 1991. It would be interesting and rewarding to me if we are, possibly in May," he added.

With 25 rounds of the league done, Vipers on 54 points, can be declared champions since 75 percent of the league has been played, and meet the total number of points earned from the number of games played, multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played, as mandated by article 18.