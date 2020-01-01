Vipers SC will proudly take UPL title if awarded today – Kajoba

The Venoms coach reveals they will celebrate today if they are crowned league champions in Uganda

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated he will proudly lift the Uganda Premier League (UPL) trophy if the organisers decide to end the season today owing to the coronavirus effect.

Enjoying a four-point cushion over second-placed side and champions KCCA FC after 25 matches, Vipers can, by law, be granted the league title in case the Covid-19 pandemic spills out of control.

Article 18 of the Fufa Competition Rules and Regulations on ‘Failure to Complete the League’ states where the league format, due to circumstances of force majeure, fails to be completed within the season, the winner will be determined if at least one club has played 75 per cent of the league games.

More teams

“I was a part of Coffee FC side that lost out to then KCC when the league was suspended with three matches to go due to unfavourable conditions in 1991,” Kajoba told Daily Monitor.

“It would be interesting and rewarding to me if we are also declared champions now with the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

“I had planned to win the league title after 12 games I handle but if it comes from the seven so far, the better. With God’s blessings, we will be champions.”

Article continues below

With 25 rounds of the league done, Vipers on 54 points, can be declared champions since 75 per cent of the league has been played, and meet the total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played as mandated by article 18.

The Venoms lead the table standings with 54 points, four better than rivals KCCA with five games to play.

When the league returns, Kajoba’s Vipers will have to play Busoga United, Tooro United, Bright Stars, Express FC, and Police.