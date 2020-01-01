Coronavirus: Vipers SC not worried about players’ fitness levels

The Venoms remain confident the players are following the rules as handed out by the coach during the long league break

Vipers SC have stated they are not concerned about the fitness levels of their players despite a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Venoms’ strength and conditioning coach Ram Nyakana says they have been monitoring the players since the Uganda Premier League (UPL) took a break and are not worried at all.

“The players were given different training programs they follow during this lockdown,” Nyakana is quoted by New Vision. “And I’m confident there are responding well. We don’t want to start from zero when we return since we are in a battle to win the league.

“The boys are focused and know what is at stake. Although some fitness and sharpness will be lost during this recess, our target is for them to be at 85 percent on return.”

Drills and gymnastics are some of the programmes followed by the players.



The league, which could resume in May, took a break last month allowing the Uganda players to prepare for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals in Cameroon, which were later called off owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Despite Chan being postponed, different clubs were still be conducting training sessions as they prepare for the last five games of the league season.

However, President Yoweri Museveni’s directive to lock down all sports activities saw clubs put their business on hold.



By the time of the break, Vipers were top of the standings with 54 points, four ahead of second-placed and reigning champion KCCA FC.

Maroons FC, Proline FC and Tooro United were the three clubs in the relegation zone.