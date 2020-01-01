Coronavirus: Vipers SC keeping eyes on UPL title despite lockdown – Byaruhanga

The Venoms midfielder says they will not be distracted from the Covid-19 pandemic as they chase the league title

Vipers SC midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga has stated they will not be distracted from their quest to win the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title despite the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus.

The Venoms are leading the 16-team table on 54 points, four more than their closest challengers and champions KCCA FC with five rounds of matches remaining to the end of the season.

It is the reason Byaruhanga has maintained his focus, even though laxity is certain to creep into many players’ daily routines considering the uncertain future of the football season.

“This period is really unpredictable because many of us are not sure when life will return to normal,” Byaruhanga is quoted by the club’s official website.

“However the real question is how do I maximise this period? Personally, I have my individual daily workout plan that I follow.”

Vipers, because of the seamless club structures in place, are one of a handful of local clubs that issued a home drills package to their players

“Our technical team has done a tremendous job of continuing to check on us. Our coach [Fred Kajoba] calls us every other day. Everyone is doing their bit and it is important that we players don’t slack off,” Byaruhanga continued.

“These are difficult times. But I have to motivate myself to work harder although the uncertainty of when we will play again competitively stays.”

The former Vipers U19 captain isn’t shy to reveal his detailed daily workout schedule that he will maintain until the next Presidential guidelines are announced.

“My day kick starts with the strength and conditioning exercises while I reserve the evenings for my personal assignments," Byaruhanga further narrates.

"I have also been lucky to partake in joint sessions with my teammates Brian Kalumba and Geoffrey Wasswa for distanced drills.

"We stay close to each other and working out together has proved to be more engrossing and beneficial."

The gifted player made his senior debut for Vipers on January 15, 2019, during the 4-0 drubbing of Kansai Plascon in the Uganda Cup at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

And despite suffering an injury that saw him miss some games in February 2020, the youthful midfielder has already featured for the Venoms in 13 games this season.