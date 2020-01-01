Coronavirus: URA FC become latest club to suspend activities

The four-time champions insist the safety of all associated with the club has to come first

Ugandan Premier League side URA FC have suspended their activities owing to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The government suspended all public and social gatherings which include sporting activities to limit the chance of the virus spreading. The four-time league champions insist safety comes first and it is the reason why they have made the decision.

"In the current context where the Covid-19 pandemic has become a global public health problem, URA Football Club wants to reassure its players, staff, fans, and sponsors that your health, your safety, and your well-being are of the utmost importance for us," the Taxmen said in a statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

"Following the president of Uganda his H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's guidance on suspending gatherings including sports gatherings, URA FC will join the efforts by suspending club activities including training up to 20th April 2020."

Article continues below

URA have urged the public to closely pay attention and follow the guidelines by the authorities to stay safe from the virus.

"We would like to encourage the general public to follow and practice the health and safety guidelines put out by the Ministry of Health to help avoid the pandemic."

Defending champions KCCA and Uganda Cup defending champions Proline have also suspended their activities.