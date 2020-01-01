Coronavirus: UPL to get new restart date after Museveni extends lockdown

The local top-flight will not kick-off as earlier planned after the country extended their nationwide lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) will not resume as earlier planned since President Yoweri Museveni extended their nationwide lockdown by 21 days due to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

The top-flight was expected to return on May 5, 2020, for the five remaining rounds but with the lockdown ending exactly on the same date, it will most likely be extended to allow teams training time.

League CEO, Bernard Bainamani, confirmed a course of action will be taken with respect to the President’s directive.

“The Fufa and FSLL statutes respect national laws and hence at UPL we shall comply with the 21 days extension of the quarantine and other measures as issued by the government,” Bainamani is quoted Kawowo Sports.

“Certainly, the extension takes us beyond our scheduled return date for UPL which was May 5 and in liaison with Fufa and clubs, we shall discuss the next course of action subject to the relevant provisions of the relevant competition rules.”

Vipers SC went into the break on top of the standings with 54 points and in case the league fails to complete, Fufa competition rules will declare them champions.