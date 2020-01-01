Coronavirus: UPL to discuss new dates for top-flight with Fufa - Bainamani

The league organisers reveal they will hold a meeting to set dates when the top-flight will resume owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) has confirmed they will convene an urgent meeting to come up with new dates for the remaining matches of the league.

The league that was expected to resume on May 5, will have to be pushed forward after President Yoweri Museveni extended the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday for 21 days, which is until May 5.

UPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani has now revealed a meeting between the two governing bodies, UPL and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa). They will decide the fate of the league.

More teams

“We have to sit with Fufa [Uganda's football governing body] and decide the new dates of when the league will resume,” Bainamani is quoted by New Vision.

“Of course we have to reschedule these games before June 30 since it is when the Fufa calendar of 2019/2020 is supposed to end. We don't want to affect the start of the 2020/2021 season.”

According to New Vision, if the coronavirus crisis persists, Vipers SC, who are leading the table, can be declared champions, guided by Article 18 (sections C and D) of the Competition Rules, which states that if a club has played more than 75% of the games in a season, the winner can be determined.

Article continues below

“Where at least one club has played more than 75% of the league, the following formula shall be used by TOC (tournament organizing committee) to determine the table positions for the respective group.

“The total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played, divided by the number of games played,” read the rules.

However, Fufa president Moses Magogo revealed it will only happen if the outbreak stretches until 2021.