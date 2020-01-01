Coronavirus: UPL players will have to dig into their pockets - Obua

The government has stated they will not be able to cushion all the athletes in the country owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The government of Uganda has openly told athletes in the country to use part of their savings to survive during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

Like many countries in the world, Uganda has severely been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with most sporting activities being suspended for the next 30 days.

While in Kenya, the government through Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed promised to support all athletes during trying moments financially, Uganda State Minister for Sports Denis Hamson Obua has stated they will not be able to support athletes.

“Athletes should now use their savings to support themselves since at the moment all the money has been channeled to fight the coronavirus,” Obua is quoted by New Vision.

“So I cannot promise them anything, since if the government was to do that even other sectors would ask for support to bail them out.”

According to Obua, the Government has prioritised payments of salaries for its employees and instead, advised clubs and federations to do the same to their respective athletes.



Since President Yoweri Museveni issued the directive that froze all sports besides other activities that involve mass gatherings of people, many of the athletes have been praying for the situation to normalise since most of them are paid through funds generated from gate collections and selling club merchandise, among other sources.



Since most clubs and federations are not realising the above funds, players are worried that it might take long before they get paid.



The situation is even worse for Uganda Premier League (UPL) sides like SC Villa and Onduparaka FC, where players are demanding pay arrears.



Afrigo Band member Moses Matovu is among the few people who have come out to bail out cash-strapped Villa with funding recently.