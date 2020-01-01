Coronavirus: UPL clubs plead for three-month financial aid from Fufa

The top-tier teams have asked the federation to come and bail them out as they face challenges in raising necessary funds

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs have written to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) requesting financial help.

Citing the harsh economic conditions that have been brought about by the suspension of matches due to the coronavirus crisis, the clubs have asked the federation to offer them a financial boost for the next 90 days.

Fufa is among the world football associations who benefited from Fifa's financial relief plan that was introduced so as to help them tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“UPL clubs rely on funding from various sources that include Government agencies, Corporate Sponsors, gate collections and shareholder contributions,” Football256 reports citing a letter by the teams to Fufa's CEO.

“All these sources have been affected by the shutdown and yet clubs must continue to expand without corresponding income streams.”

Although it is not clear up to now as to when the UPL will return after the March suspension, clubs want Fufa's support as they ready themselves for a possible resumption.

“This is, therefore, to request for three months budgetary support for each of the 16 clubs to enable them to prepare and present teams that will play the last five games, plus other contractual obligations," added the letter.

“The clubs will be able to find alternative funding sources beyond the three months of assistance to allow the businesses to normalize.”

Recently, UPL sponsors, StarTimes, warned clubs stand to lose the final quarter of the 2019/20 financial allocation if the season does not resume.

“Our business as StarTimes has also been affected just like all the other business in the world,” StarTimes East Africa regional marketing manager Aldrine Nsubuga told Star FM as was quoted by Football256 recently.

“Football was suspended, promotion of the league was put on hold, the fans no longer watch the league, journalists no longer report about the league because it’s on hold.

“So, if the league is not on, there is no TV value we are getting, there is no exposure, no viewership, we who target money through buying decoders and subscription have not made money.”

Vipers SC were leading - with 54 points - when President Yoweri Museveni moved to impose a nationwide lockdown as a measure to contain the coronavirus.