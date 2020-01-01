Coronavirus: UPL break hindered progress, but safety is key - Proline FC's Umony

The striker had resumed playing again before the Covid-19 pandemic saw the league suspended for 32 days in Uganda

Proline FC striker Brian Umony has claimed the coronavirus affected his journey to full fitness but insists it is more important to stay safe.

Umony returned to action and played a number of matches before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

He suffered a leg break and underwent two operations in 18 months which affected his physical fitness levels.

More teams

“Of course, the break has hindered my progress in terms of match fitness, but I’m progressing,” Umony told Daily Monitor.

The former KCCA FC and SuperSport United striker suffered the horrific injury while playing for Saint George SC and has revealed he is progressing well as far as return to fitness is concerned.

“Only that my fitness levels are still lacking but I’m progressing. Everyone is looking forward to when things get back to normal but for now, we all agree it’s safety first,” the striker, 31, continued.

With the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) on a 32-day suspension since March 19, Umony says the psychological pain he suffered following the injury still haunts him now.

“The injury has completely left me but of course the mental scars keep lingering,” he added. “With time it’ll all be gone.”

The experienced forward is now working at home in readiness for the time when the league resumes.

“The physical side at least I have tried to work on from home,” Umony continued.

“I’m keeping with the family, having good bonding time but at the same time having a big crack at my fitness levels. I run a lot; do compound fitness drill to keep in shape.”

Proline will hope to successfully battle relegation if and when the league resumes. After 24 matches, they have eight wins, four draws and 13 losses to their name.

Article continues below

Tooro United, who are rock-bottom in the 16-team league, have played the same number of matches as Proline but have lost two more games.