Coronavirus: Uganda to continue with 2020 Chan preparation - McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach reveals his charges have to continue their preparations until they are told otherwise

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has stated they will continue preparing for Chan despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Africa's second-tier competition is set to take place in Cameroon from April 4 to 25.

The 34-year-old says the situation is beyond their control and all they can do is continue with their preparations and hope the competition is not halted.

"A good piece of advice I was given is to focus on the things you can control," McKinstry told Fufa TV.

"We are not unaware of what is going on in the world, obviously, Uganda and people around the world are concerned with the development of the Coronavirus.



"We watch with interest and wait for any update from Caf or the government. But we cannot control that, we cannot control whether Chan is on or not....but what we can control is our preparations."

The Northern Irish tactician confirmed his charges will be ready to play if the competition continues as scheduled.

"For us, we are going to keep on preparing, we are going to make sure we are ready, so that should the tournament go ahead as we hope it does, then we are ready for kick-off," he added.

"The moment we are told something different be it by Caf, Fufa or the Ministry of Health...once we are given new information we will react to that."

The Cranes have never gone past the group stage of the bi-annual competition.