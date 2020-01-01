Coronavirus: Uganda still focused on Chan preparations - Vipers SC star Mucureezi

The fleet-footed attacker stated the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions are planning to play in Africa's second-tier competition

Vipers SC forward Paul Mucureezi has revealed Uganda are focused on Chan preparations and are unfazed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Covid-19 affecting 120,000 people globally and killing over 4,000, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed Chan will go on as planned in Cameroon from 4th to 25th of April.



There coronavirus situation is, however, very fluid so there is still a chance the bi-annual competition might be postponed but the Uganda forward states his team are only focused on preparing to play the tournament.

"Of course, [Coronavirus] is a serious global problem," Mucureezi told Daily Monitor. "But for us, Coronavirus threat does not play in our head. We are focused as a team.

"If we are to play, we will play, if they say the tournament is not there, you go back to your clubs and you work, but then you still need to be ready to play anytime. And that is what we are focusing on."

The 27-year old has also commented on the absence of the injured duo of Mike Mutyaba and Viane Sekajugo who are injured, while assuring the fans he will give his best if he makes the final 23-man squad.

"We will definitely miss Mutyaba and Sekajugo because they are good players, as well as experienced players. But then God has his plans. Maybe it wasn’t meant to happen for them this time. We will try and do it for them.

"Being my second Chan finals, of course, the experience is vital and I’ll do my best for the team - given the opportunity. My target is to have the best tournament and I pray I do. If I get a good tournament, definitely the team also will," Mucureezi concluded.

Cranes are scheduled to open their Chan campaign against Rwanda on April 6.