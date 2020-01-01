Coronavirus: Uganda President Museveni confirms UPL will not resume soon

A total of 80% of the top tier had been played before the league took a break to curb the spread of the Covid-19

Football fans in the country will have to wait longer before starting to enjoy the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) after President Yoweri Museveni confirmed sport will resume after the coronavirus pandemic is controlled.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) suspended the top tier on March 19 after the government banned all social and public gatherings owing to Covid-19.

Many expected the authority to flex its muscles and allow the games to be played behind closed doors.

"Sports can wait," Museveni told NBS TV as quoted by Kawowo Sports on Tuesday.

"For instance, I am also a sportsman and used to play football.

"I last played football in 1966 but when things were not going well in our country, I joined the struggle and I forgot about football. I also played cricket but I let it go."

Initially, the UPL was set to return on April 19 after the elapsing of the initial 32 days of lockdown, only for time to be extended after the situation failed to normalize.

Fufa president Moses Magogo said the federation will do everything possible to try and finish the top tier.

However, if that is not the case, article 18 (ii) of Fufa competition rules will be applied.

The rule states if teams have played more than 75% of matches, and the league abandons owing to force majeure then the standings can be used to conclude the season.

However, if less than 75% of the matches had been played, the federation and league managers will rely on the results after the first round of matches.

Before the break, 80% of UPL matches had been played, with Vipers SC leading the race with 54 points from the 25 matches played, four points more than second-placed KCCA FC who are the defending champions.

Proline FC, Maroons FC and Tooro United would be relegated to the second tier as they occupy the last three positions on the table.

Fufa had also proposed reduction of the top tier teams from current 16 to 12, a move that was to be implemented in 2021 after agreement with all the stakeholders, but whether it will materialise or not, remains unclear.