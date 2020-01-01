Coronavirus: Uganda players must not entirely depend on football – Kabugo

The former SC Villa player calls on players to stop depending on football and establish businesses to support them during tough times

Uganda international Savio Kabugo has challenged players in the country to establish at least one side business to bolster their livelihood.

With the Uganda Premier League (UPL) suspended for the next 21 days and the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) also cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Kabugo is pleading with players to make sure they stay fit despite the problems and also get something else to earn an income.



“When I am not fit, my family will not get what to eat. That’s why even in this period [coronavirus pandemic], I train so hard to be fit,” Kabugo is quoted by New Vision.

“So fellow players, don’t relax - try to work out. This leaves your body in good shape and by the time you return to club training, you are not badly off.

“I have engaged myself in agriculture, such as growing watermelon and pineapples in Mukono to improve on my income. So you don’t have to depend on only playing football since you might be in a situation when you are not playing - like now.

“At the moment, we are not playing. That means you will starve if you didn’t save. But if you have a side business, it can support you.”

The former SC Villa player is fondly remembered for scoring the winner against Ghana in the 2015 qualifiers at Namboole. He almost quit the sport because of an injury that took long to recover.



He last played for the Cranes in 2017 during the 2018 Chan qualifiers.



Kabugo revived his career when he left Villa in 2018 to join AS Vita Club, before moving to Ethiopian side Sebeta Kenema FC in October last year, where he remains.