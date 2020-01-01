Coronavirus: Uganda hopes for China recovery to construct stadia - Obua

Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal and Akii Bua Olympic stadium in Lira are being constructed with financing from China

Uganda has stated the country is keenly following the Chinese economy with hopes it recovers in time to finance the construction of two stadium projects.

According to Uganda Sports Minister Hamson Denis Obua, Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal and Akii Bua Olympic stadium in Lira are being constructed with financing from the Chinese government.

China owns about 20 percent of Uganda’s debt, equivalent to about $1.6b and has been a key player in infrastructure development.

“Our relations with China are very key to completing the works on Akii Bua and Buhinga stadiums,” Obua is quoted by Daily Monitor.

The Ministry of Education and Sports received no funds for the Akii Bua Stadium works in the 2019/20 financial year, which prompted the ministry to apply for funding from the People’s Republic of China under a grant and interest-free loan.

Alex Kakooza, the Ministry of Education permanent secretary noted in 2019 low funding from the Ministry of Finance meant a stadium could not be built.

Only $176,000 had been allocated for stadium works for opening the boundaries of the land, clearing and levelling the field of 18.6 acres, construction of access roads and drainage channels.



Obua says that completing the works is all reliant on the Chinese government.

“But we know they are facing challenges after the Covid-19 pandemic which will definitely affect their funding activities," he concluded.

For Buhinga’s Shs6b project, initial activities have been reliant on Chinese funding too.