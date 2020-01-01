Coronavirus: Ugandan clubs assure players of March salaries despite UPL suspension

There had been rumours footballers might not be paid at the end of the month but at least three top-tier clubs have come out to clear the air

Three Uganda clubs have assured their players of March payments despite the Premier League suspension due to the coronavirus.

Following the government's order to ban public gatherings and the subsequent Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) move to suspend the league for one month, the units have assured the players of their salaries.

“In the immediate term, sure, we’ll pay the players and staff. But in the medium term, we have to evaluate the impact of the global disorder,” KCCA FC vice-chairman Aggrey Ashaba told Daily Monitor.

“We’ll evaluate when we can see the impact as there are many unknowns currently. But for contract renewals, acquisitions, values will depend on prevailing conditions of that day.”

“Even during the off-season, everyone on the Vipers SC payroll is fully paid,” club publicist Abdu Wasike told the daily publication.

“The coronavirus pandemic has hit us hard but nothing to do. We will follow the guidelines put out. We had resumed training last week but we had to call it off as we study the situation,” Wakiso Giants head of corporate affairs Ismael Kiyonga said and added everything had been budgeted for the whole season.

“We have closed business for non-staff but if the situation doesn’t normalise within the 32 days, we might be forced to revise our other non-technical areas of operations.”

Ashaba, however, called on the government to waive taxes on corporates in the sports world in order to help them cushion from the effects of Covid-19.

“This is not just about footballers. Its knock-on effect goes to media who will lose jobs, impacting on household incomes,” added the KCCA official.

“It’s time the government gave tax deductions to companies supporting sport, tax waivers to clubs and the redirection of youth funds.”

Ashaba also urged people to take personal initiatives and remain safe in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Without life, nothing else matters. In this case, the change agents are not the medical personnel, it’s me and you,” he concluded.

“Hospitals will only come in to treat. Let’s follow the guidelines of the president and the Ministry of Health to prevent the contagion.”

The league was suspended when teams were preparing for Matchday 26.