Coronavirus: Uganda can only cancel UPL if pandemic extends to August – Magogo

The local federation boss says they will only press the panic button if the Covid-19 pandemic extends to August

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has assured football fans in the country they will only cancel the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) if the current effects of the coronavirus extend to August.

Sport in Uganda remains fully under lock and key, at least for the next 14 days, after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni stayed its suspension in his Monday night update on the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

While announcing some respite for construction businesses, hardware shops, vehicle garages, restaurants, wholesalers and warehouses, among others, the head of state was resolute on the opening of schools, religious assemblies and sports gatherings remaining under provisional lockdown for at least two more weeks.

More teams

“Let the school children stay at home. Even if they miss a term or a year, it is better than to hear they had a problem because we were impatient. Big gatherings, no,” said the President.

As a result, Fufa has now stated they are optimistic the proverbial panic button will not be pressed yet and they will attempt to conclude the league as planned if at all possible.

“We still think with five rounds [of the UPL season] remaining, we need a maximum of one month to determine the winners and losers sportingly on the pitch,” Fufa president Moses Magogo is quoted as saying by Daily Monitor.

Article continues below

“Not until we see that we can’t have the one month by August that is when we shall entertain the discussion of which buttons to press.”

Fufa and the UPL still have the luxury of calling on article 18 (ii) of the rules of the competition on force majeure, which says the standings at the time of suspension will determine the final position, if at least 75 per cent of the season was played.



With 25 matchdays of 30 already completed, the UPL has completed 83 per cent of the season.

In this scenario, Vipers SC will be crowned as champions, and Tooro United, Proline FC and Maroons FC will be relegated.



As per the latest statistics available on Wednesday, 98 people in Uganda have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 55 have made a full recovery and nobody has passed away.