Coronavirus: Tension everywhere but all shall be well - Zesco United's Makwatta

The forward is all but confident the world would eventually overcome the Covid-19 pandemic

Zesco United and Kenyan striker John Makwatta has revealed his hopes that all will be well again after the world tackles the coronavirus pandemic.

United and their rivals had to halt activities after the Football Association of Zambia (Faz) suspended all soccer-related events on March 19 due to Covid-19 fears.

“Tension everywhere. It will be well,” the former AFC Leopards and Buildcon striker wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday

As Faz suspended the Super Divison which was about to hit its 26th Matchday, they, however, did not give a tentative date when the league actions would resume.

“Due to Covid-19 outbreak, we wish to inform you Football Association of Zambia has moved to suspend all the league matches until further notice. After exhaustive consultations with various stakeholders, it is our considered opinion that it is not possible to play football until the conditions change and the situation normalises,” Faz letter to all the clubs on March 19 read.

“This has been done to safeguard the life and health of the players and all involved. We shall continue to monitor the situation and notify members well in advance before the league matches commence.”

Makwatta, who joined Zesco United after scoring 13 goals for Kenyan Premier League (KPL) heavyweights AFC Leopards, had scored three goals for Team Ya Ziko already following his January move.

The suspension also came at a time when the George Lwandamina charges were struggling for form; having recorded two losses and four draws in six league matches.

Absa Cup matches which were due to take place during the 21-22 weekend period were also halted.

Forest Rangers who have played 24 matches lead the Faz Super Divison table with 46 points while Napsa Stars, who have played one more match and are second, have 45 points.

Green Eagles, Nkana and Zesco United are third, fourth and fifth with 44, 43 and 42 points respectively.