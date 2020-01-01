Coronavirus: Tanzania leagues to remain halted after ban extension

The top-flight will not kick-off as planned after the government extended a ban on sporting activities owing to Covid-19 pandemic

The Tanzania Mainland Premier League will remain suspended after the government extended the ban on sporting activities on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the government has said the suspension of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature will remain intact, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

According to Daily News, the statement thus means there will be no change to the suspension imposed on all sporting activities almost 30 days ago until further notice.

On March 17, the government through Majaliwa, announced the suspension of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature for at least 30 days, to monitor the situation.

By then, only one Tanzanian was infected by the pandemic, which has so far claimed close to 125,000 lives worldwide by late Tuesday, with close to two million people infected across the globe.

This means the top-flight and other lower leagues will remain halted until further notice.

Runaway top-flight leaders Simba, who need to win five matches to win the title for the third straight season, will have to wait a little bit longer for them to be crowned champions for a 21st time.

Simba are destined for the third premier league title in the 2019-2020 season as they sit top of the league table on 71 points from 28 matches, a massive 17 points above second-placed Azam FC, who have played the same number of matches.

Young Africans are third on the log with 51 points from 27 matches.



With ten matches to go it will require miracles for Simba to lose their grip on the title, although mathematically, both Azam and Yanga are capable of overhauling the leaders.

The decision by Tanzania comes just a day after Uganda President Yoweri Museveni also extended the nationwide lockdown in the country, thus delaying the return of Uganda Premier League (UPL) for another 21 days.