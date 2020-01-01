Coronavirus: Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda each set for $1m Fifa financial boost

The world-governing body is taking steps to ensure it cushions its members from the adverse effects of Covid-19

Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda football federations are expected to receive further financial relief from Fifa designed to help them cope with the effects caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The three East African Member Associations, just like their global counterparts, will receive $1 million after the Fifa council unanimously approved the Covid‑19 relief plan.

The plan, expected to be released in three stages, will see the world governing body avail up to $1.5 billion to the member associations.

“In the first two stages of the plan, Fifa provided for the immediate release of all Forward operational‑cost payments to member associations and, subsequently, for the opportunity to transform Forward development grants into Covid-19 operational relief funds – with a minimum of 50% of released funds to be allocated to women’s football,” Fifa announced.

The financial support will be provided through a system of grants and loans.

“On grants, a universal solidarity grant of $1 million will be made available to all member associations, and an additional grant of $500,000 will be allocated specifically to women’s football,” Fifa's statement continued.

“In addition, each confederation will receive a grant of $2 million.

“On loans, member associations will be able to apply for interest-free loans amounting to up to 35% of their audited annual revenues. In the interest of solidarity, a minimum loan of $500,000 will be available and a maximum of $5 million.

“In addition, each confederation will have access to a loan of up to $4 million.”

With most clubs affected, Fifa has given the federations the go-ahead to help other football stakeholders like clubs. Ugandan Premier League (UPL) teams had specifically petitioned Fufa to bail them out from the initial money received from Fifa.

“Both grants and loans can be directed by member associations to the wider football community in their respective territories, including clubs, players, leagues, or others that have been affected,” Fifa added.

On the governance model, the Switzerland-based body has set strict measures to ensure the funds are used objectively.

“To ensure effective oversight of the plan, there will be strict controls on the use of funds, audit requirements, as well as clear loan repayment conditions,” it stated.

“A Fifa Covid-19 Relief Plan steering committee will also be established to supervise the administration of the scheme.”

Olli Rehn was appointed to lead the steering committee.

Kenya and Uganda have already cancelled their leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic though the former's move remains challenged. Tanzania's league is ongoing since it resumed on June 13 after March's suspension.