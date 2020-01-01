Coronavirus: Relegation-threatened King Faisal chief Grunsah wants GPL suspended

The renowned administrator shares his thoughts on the future of the Ghana Premier League as Covid-19 concerns rise

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah believes the Ghana Premier League should be called off amid growing fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

Several nations, including Italy, England, France and Spain, have temporarily suspended their football leagues, as reports of the spread of the disease and resultant deaths around the world increase.

The Ghana Premier League has reached its Matchweek 15 stage, with matches set to continue as originally scheduled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"We should all pray that [more] people in our country don't get infected with the deadly virus after two people were confirmed testing positive," Grunsah, whose King Faisal side is rock-bottom of the league table and without a single win so far, told OTEC FM.

"The Ghana FA should be considering to suspend the Ghana Premier League and other competitions for weeks or months.

"I know people will say it's because my team [King Faisal] is in the drop zone, that's why I am making those suggestions. But we should be thinking of the lives of humans first before football.

"We should follow the steps of other Football Associations to suspend our football activities for weeks or months."

Ghana recorded its first two cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the conditions involving a "foreigner and a Ghanaian" who recently arrived in the country from Norway and Turkey.

There have been growing concerns about the safety of team officials, players and fans alike amid reported new cases globally.

A statement released by the GFA few hours before the nation's first confirmed cases, however, maintained all domestic football competitions will continue as scheduled.

King Faisal host 19-time champions Hearts of Oak on Monday.