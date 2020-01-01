Coronavirus: Rayon Sports keeper Kimenyi on lockdown fitness

The Amavubi shot-stopper delivers a piece of advice to fellow players as they battle with the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Rayon Sports goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi has cautioned his fellow players to use their time wisely during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The majority of the footballers in the Rwanda Premier League (RPL) are executing personal training sessions which include in-house work-outs and drills in their compounds as they respect government guidelines of staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old custodian, who also turns out for Rwanda national team Amavubi, has called on fellow players to remain positive in these difficult times but also to keep working out since fitness is key to their careers.

“As bad as it is, this period is an opportunity for us to work on our physical fitness such as when the league resumes we come out to the pitch fitter than we left. We need to show the fans we really missed playing before them,” Kimenyi is quoted by New Times.

“You have to find a reason to get out of bed every day. You need to push yourself. It’s better to be prepared because you’re setting yourself up to fail if you’re not prepared.”

Kimenyi’s Rayon Sports are currently lying in second position in the Rwandan top-flight, having accumulated 51 points from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over by May 31, Rayon Sports will be one of the most affected clubs since four of their key players will be out of contract.

Rayon Sports’ right-back Eric Radu Iradukunda, midfielders, Ally Niyonzima and Fabrice Mugheni Kakule and striker Michael Sarpong will all be out of contract by May 31.