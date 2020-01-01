Fufa's food donation to benefit footballers during coronavirus pandemic

The federation provided foodstuff to the task force instituted by the government to collect personal and private contributions and donate to the needy

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has made foodstuff donations to the National Covid-19 Task Force in order to be distributed to communities.

Fufa president Moses Magogo also revealed footballers in the country are set to get ratios from the donations as Uganda continues its battle against the pandemic.

President Yoweri Museveni instituted a 15-member committee to oversee all the donations towards government, from private sectors and individuals.

“Fufa has responded to the call by H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is a great supporter of football at all levels by donating 12.5 tonnes of rice to the National Task Force through the Office of the Prime Minister for onward distribution,” Magogo told Fufa's website.

“The donation will also cater for over 2000 football players and officials in the Uganda Premier League, Fufa Big League, Fufa Women Super League and Fufa Women Elite League countrywide who are no longer earning without football being played due to the current lockdown.”

Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Mary Karooro Okurut welcomed the decision.

“We welcome the donation and this will help us add to what we have already received. We encourage everyone to remain fit during this period,” Okurut said.

The Minister of State for Sports Hamson Denis Obua urged other members of society to follow in Fufa's footsteps and make their own contribution

“On behalf of the sports sub-sector of Uganda, I would like to salute Fufa through this humble donation of rice to the National Taskforce of Covid-19,” said Obua.

“We are optimistic as a country in response to the call by the President of Uganda, the sports subsector although has been greatly affected together with tourism through Fufa we are able to make this humble contribution.

“I call upon all the sports-loving members of the society who can make a contribution just like Fufa has done to follow suit but there is also a provision in the Bible in the Acts of Apostles Chapter 20 verse 35 that says; there is more blessing in giving than receiving.

“So, I call upon you, all the sports fans of Uganda if you have the ability to provide, the time is now.”