Coronavirus: Nothing better than spending time with your son - Strasbourg's Djiku on staying at home

The 25-year-old defender appreciates spending time with his family as the lockdown continues

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has asserted that spending time with his son is one of the best experiences with much of the world on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has affected more than 170 countries across the world with various governments forcing a compulsory stay at home for citizens in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

This puts footballers in a tight spot as they have to work extra hard to keep their fitness levels up for whenever matches will resume.

Djiku, who is of Ghanaian and Senegalese descent, narrates what his day is like.

"I wake up around 9:00 and I play with my 13-month-old son for an hour," the 25-year-old told France Football.

"Then I train, for an-hour-and-a-half. I eat with my brother, my wife and my little one. I always take my essential daily nap around 14:00.

"For one hour I watch a little TV. I redo a session, especially muscle, around 18:00 and in the evening we watch a little movie or play. I also read. I just finished a book, it was Game of Thrones. I found it pretty cool.

"Whether it's for me or for him [Djiku's son]... I think he's happy. He has his mom and dad for him. This is one of the positive things that can be learned from this confinement. Spending time with your son is nothing better."

Djiku - who has previously played for Bastia and Caen - admitted he misses playing and is worried about when things will return to normal.

"Yes, we are worried. We know that everything we do every day at home will never replace the field. We try to have as few gaps as possible to be able to get back in shape," Djiku continued.

"[I miss] the pleasure of football, [the] challenges, [the] matches and everything that goes with it.

"When you are a competitor, you like to challenge yourself. We also like everything that goes with the supporters, the adrenaline, the stress.

"There is only family around [now and] It's different."

Strasbourg are 11th on the log, 11 points from the relegation zone and in the hunt for European qualification as well.