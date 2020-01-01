Coronavirus: Maroons FC suspend all club activities following government order

The club states they will resume normal operations tentatively on April 20 or when the government shall lift the ban on public gatherings

Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Maroons FC became the latest club to suspend all activities following the state orders of banning public gatherings in a move to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter seen by Goal and signed by the club's patron and Uganda's Commissioner General of Prisons David Okring, Maroons FC are expected to gather again for sporting activities on April 20 if the situation will allow.

The UPL remains suspended from the time the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) suspended all activities in line with the government order to restrict public gatherings.

“Following H.E President of Uganda's directives on measures to be taken against the coronavirus disease [Covid-19] and in conformity to the safety of our staff, fans and our partners especially during the period of this pandemic, the Commissioner General of Prisons, has directed that all activities, involving all prison teams and clubs be suspended until April 20th or till such time the situation will be evaluated and communicated accordingly,” the letter signed by Okiring stated.

The suspension also affects other Prison-sponsored clubs in other disciplines including Taekwondo Club, UPS Volleyball, UPS Handball club, UPS Netball Club, UPS Darts Club and UPS Athletics Club.

Okiring further urged their sportsmen to adhere to health tips on how to remain safe and also take personal initiatives to see to it that they remain physically fit.

“During this period, we encourage all our sports teams to strictly follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to do the following; clean your hands regularly with soap and sanitizer, avoid close contact, especially with people who are speculated to be sick, always cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing and clean and disinfect regularly touched surfaces,” the letter added.

“Lastly, during this period, maintain regular personal fitness while at home.”

The move to suspend league action came at a time the UPL was heading to Matchday 26 as the Purple Sharks sit 14th with 24 points.

Leaders Vipers SC and close rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) are only separated by four points at the top.