Coronavirus: Maroons FC coach Ayiekoh concerned over fitness supervision

The Caf ‘A’ licensed coach reveals his worries upon the supervision of the players who are locked down in their respective residences

Maroons FC coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula has openly expressed his concern for the players during the lockdown period.

Lukula, who has only handled Maroons in one game (the Uganda Cup duel away to Kyetume), has expressed his worries upon the supervision of the players who are locked in their respective residences.

“When we were breaking off, specific training programmes were given to the players but supervision of these players remains a very big concern” Lukula is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“The inability to execute simple road work drills made it even more difficult for the players but we encourage them to record their individual videos in sessions.”

By the time the lockdown was communicated, Maroons had accumulated 24 points from 25 matches and sit in third from bottom on the 16-team log.

The lockdown date runs down on May 5, 2020, and the entire country is anxious to know what will happen next.