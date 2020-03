Coronavirus: Liverpool's Naby Keita calls for seriousness, serenity and courage

The Guinea midfielder has sent out an encouraging message in these troubling times

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has called for "seriousness, serenity and courage" as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus.

The pandemic has had a large scale impact on socio-economic activities globally, with football not left out.

The Premier League has had its suspension extended to April 30 to give the nation more time to solve the pandemic.

This means the quest for Liverpool to be officially crowned league champions for the first time in 30 years will have to wait longer.

"We are all called to face this international health emergency with seriousness, serenity and courage," Keita posted on Instagram.

"May the souls of the disappeared rest in peace, may God protect the sick suffering from the virus and spare us from this ordeal."

Keita has played just 950 minutes of competitive football this season due to various injuries.

He has scored three goals, one each in the Premier League, Champions League and the Club World Cup.