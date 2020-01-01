Coronavirus: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to receive Fifa's financial support

The world governing body has taken the initiative that will help its member associations fight the impact of the disease

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are set to benefit from the Fifa operational funding that is set to be released immediately as a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by Fifa on Friday said all the 211-member associations will get their share of the fund in order to cushion them from the pandemic.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), being members, are set to earn from the windfall.

Each FA will get $500,000 as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020. It also means Fifa will disburse a total of around $150 million.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan.

“I would like to thank the chairpersons of the Fifa Development Committee, Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and the Fifa Finance Committee, Alejandro Domínguez, for their commitment and urgent approval of these measures by their committees."

The Zurich-based body went on to promise the release of the second instalment of operational costs for 2020 which was set to be released in almost two months' time.

“As part of the measure, all remaining entitlements of member associations to operational costs under the Forward 2.0 Programme will be released in full for the years 2019 and 2020,” Fifa added.

Fifa was categorical in how the funds should be used as the world battles Covid-19, which prompted nearly all football-related activities to be suspended in most parts of the world.

“This immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties,” the statement added.

“The standard obligations and responsibilities in relation to the use of these funds as outlined in the Forward 2.0 Regulations remain fully applicable and will be subject to the standard audit and reporting process.

“This financial relief plan is possible thanks to the strong financial position that Fifa has been able to consolidate over the past four years. The next stages of the plan are currently being finalised and will be communicated in due course.”