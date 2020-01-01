Coronavirus: KCCA FC suspend activities as precautionary measure

The top-flight defending champions have acted in the wake of government's directive to suspend public gatherings

Ugandan Premier League champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have suspended all activities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.



Covid-19 has affected many sporting activities in many countries and East Africa neighbours Tanzania and Kenya suspended their top-flight football at the beginning of the week.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) had, on Wednesday, also announced the suspension of all footballing activities in the country as a measure to help stop the spread of the virus. KCCA have aligned themselves with the directive.

"Following the Covid-19 that is threatening to bring global order to a halt, and in line with the safety of the lives of our staff and partners, KCCA hereby suspends all activities in line with directives issued by H.E The President of Uganda and Fufa," the club posted on their official website.

"This suspension is effective 20th March 2020 until 20th April 2020 subject to prevailing conditions and any further directives."



The Taxmen have urged the public to continue following the set guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

"In such uncommon situations, it’s the club’s aim to ensure the health and safety of all is our foremost priority. We, therefore, urge the public to keep safe and follow the stipulated guidelines by the Ministry of Health on how to avoid the pandemic and we pledge to support all initiatives within our control."

On Thursday, another top tier side Proline FC also suspended their activities.