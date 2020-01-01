Coronavirus: KCCA FC star Kizza says players have suffered financial setbacks

The Uganda Cranes left-back admits they are suffering financially owing to the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) player Mustafa Kizza has revealed the current lockdown being occasioned by the coronavirus has caused a financial setback among players.

The resumption of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) was pushed to another 21 days after President Yoweri Museveni ordered the lockdown status to remain as the country fights to contain the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Kizza has now said the coronavirus crisis coupled with the postponement of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals has worsened the situation.

“The outbreak has affected us, players, since we benefit from game bonuses,” Kizza is quoted by New Vision . “We are not playing at the moment, which means we are not earning anything.

“Some of us had hoped we would earn some money when we compete in Chan since the league had taken a break, but it is now impossible.”

The Chan finals that had been slated for April in Cameroon features on the long list of sporting events that have been postponed as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Other sporting events have been cancelled.

Kizza, who has previously had trials with Spanish side Real Valladolid and Morocco’s Hassania Agadir, says he is training to keep fit during this time of lockdown.

His advice to fellow Ugandans is to adhere to the guidelines provided by officials to fight the coronavirus.

“During this time, I do not visit anyone and I do not allow anyone to visit me. I also follow the measures given to us by the Ministry of Health to wash our hands with soap and water regularly and to avoid crowded places,” Kizza continued.

“So let’s stay at home to avoid contact with other people.”