Coronavirus: KCCA FC star Gift wants mass testing when Ugandan sport returns

A number of players provide their views on what should be done if government moves to lift the ban on sporting activities in the country

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Gift Ali says the sporting fraternity should be prepared for mass testing when the government opens sporting activities in the country.

All the sporting activities were suspended in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus and the government is yet to confirm when they will resume despite relaxing a number of stringent measures put in place.

KCCA player Gift believes the only way for sporting activities to take-off is by doing mandatory testing to players and officials when the lockdown is eased.

“I think if they [government] can try to copy what other leagues are doing to resume sports amidst the pandemic,” Gift is quoted by New Vision. “We don't know if this pandemic will end soon or if it is here to stay.

“In Egypt, they are testing players and they have made sure they are far away from the public, and very soon, their league is going to resume. I think this is one of the procedures the authorities can undertake for sports to resume.”

On his part, Proline FC forward Rogers Mato stated: “I think we should copy some of the things in countries that have resumed their leagues such as playing without spectators or when they are allowed to come in, they should observe social distancing. The fans motivate us but this is a health matter that needs to be taken seriously.”

Alex Komakech of Wakiso Giants also waded into the debate calling for the mandatory wearing of masks.

“Let it be made mandatory to both players and technical teams to wear masks when sport resumes especially those who are on the bench. This will help to avoid the spread of the disease,” Komakech also told New Vision.

KCCA defender Peter Magambo called on the clubs to make sure that they test players and keep them in one camp, saying it will help a lot to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We can also practise mass testing of all players, coaches, and technical staff if possible before resuming and perhaps monitor the situation before we engage in contact with other players.

“The teams can reside in training camps without moving out to make contact with the outside world because we can risk infecting other players.”

Uganda’s 2019-2020 season was ended prematurely with Vipers SC being declared champions and will now represent the country in the Caf Champions League while second-placed KCCA will go for the Confederation Cup.