Coronavirus: KCCA FC continue home workouts with sights still on title

The league champions remain confident their players are committed to training on their own as they wait for the league to resume

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have stated they are keenly following their players back home as they train owing to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

After Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced the break of Uganda Premier League to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, KCCA handed their players a four-week training package which they were to follow up to April 22, assuming the ban was lifted two days before.

“The first week we gave them a programme to just maintain fitness levels by doing basic endurance of jogging and walking,” KCCA assistant manager Morley Byekwaso told Daily Monitor.

“All this being done individually at the players’ respective homes, mind you! The second week they had to do speed endurance which includes climbing. You don’t need a lot of space for this. 100 yards are enough.

“The third week [which we are in] needs even smaller space... 50 metres or thereabouts and here we expect them to do lots of speed and strengthening.”

But how confident is the club that the players are actually disciplined enough to do all this under minimum or no supervision?

“We really have little options, but we trust them,” Byekwaso continued. “We also track them on phones and even ask those that live with them.”

Across in Kitende, Vipers SC players were also dismissed with express orders and programming after the President’s directive.

For mass gatherings and sporting events, the President announced in his first address these would be provisionally put off for 32 days as the country assessed the situation.

At the time, Uganda had not registered any case of the pandemic. Since then, and as of Thursday night, the country had registered 52 cases out of some thousands tested, with no recoveries but most thankfully, no deaths.

Vipers top the league standings at 54 points, four more than defending champions KCCA with five matches to go.