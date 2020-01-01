Coronavirus: KCCA FC coach Mutebi wants UPL season played to the end

The Ugandan coach now says he would love to see the top-flight played to the end after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi is desperate to have the Uganda Premier League (UPL) season settled on the field of play.

KCCA are trailing Vipers SC in the 16-team league table and Mutebi wants them to see out the remaining five top-flight matches but is open to the laws of the game applying to decide the championship now.

“It would be sporting sweet to complete the season, and as you know, we are still competitive,” Mutebi is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“But the rules say if 75 per cent of the games have been played, the leader of the table is the champion, so Vipers are champions if we end today. I have no problem with that, but it would be nice to finish the season, and I’m happy to hear both Fufa and UPL want it that way.”

Mutebi has also dismissed suggestions of possible fixture congestion and that the league’s resumption could hurt players.

“Maybe other clubs will struggle but it will not affect us as KCCA,” Mutebi continued. “We condition our players and we are used to playing two games in five days.”

Mutebi conceded this has been a mediocre season both for them and Vipers. KCCA are second on the table, four points behind Vipers (54).

On the break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mutebi said: “Yes we want the game back, and the federations are doing their best but safety and health first.

“But even in this unfortunate situation, I see good things,” he added, “The break is a good thing for Ugandan players because there is now a positivity of knowing that you [players] can do things on your own.

“At least I can speak for KCCA players. Our fitness coaches gave our players training programs and each player is supposed to send in their workout videos for follow-ups. It’s been happening in Europe, now it’s happening here.

“I’m also happy with Fifa coming in to help federations but this is also a lesson for us in the game, for Fufa itself. We must have a contingency plan for future eventualities like this.”

Fifa are releasing $150m (Shs571b) to their 211 member associations to ease financial constraints during this testing time.