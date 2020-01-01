Coronavirus: Ighalo, Mane, Boateng and many of Africa's stars discuss the pandemic

The continent's top stars have responded differently to the pandemic that currently has the world on standstill

With the majority of the world's top football leagues suspended due to the coronavirus, African footballers have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this weekend's football blackout, African stars across the globe found a way to update their followers via social media.

On Twitter, Crystal Palace's Wilfred Zaha, Manchester United's Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo and former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor shared their thoughts on the coronavirus with their followers.

Make sure you and your loved ones are safe in this period we going through 🙏🏿 the game we all love will be back soon pic.twitter.com/rtuDXAc0Dk — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 13, 2020

See you guys in 3 weeks, pls be safe🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DXbHCuvFjY — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 14, 2020

While on Instagram, the continent's veterans of the game echoed similar sentiments about the pandemic.

Africa's finest and former Egypt international Mohamed Aboutrika led the cries for unity in the global fight against Covid-19. African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane, Mehdi Benatia and Kevin Prince Boateng all shared posts with their thoughts too.

In Turkey, with the rest of the leading divisions across Europe and around the world shut down amid concerns surrounding the spreading of the coronavirus, the Super Lig did not to take similar action with games taking place as planned this weekend, much to the disappointment of Trabzonspor midfielder and former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel, who took to Instagram to share that he does “not feel comfortable” playing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and called on football authorities in Turkey to cancel the rest of the season.

While over in Belgium, there was no day off for Club Brugge's Senegal forward Mbaye Diagne who also took to Instagram to share a message about his work-out.