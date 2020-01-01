Coronavirus: ‘I will be fine’ – Uganda and Smouha SC forward Nsibambi

The Cranes’ star and one of his teammates were found to have contracted Covid-19 as the league prepares for resumption

Uganda and Smouha SC striker Derrick Nsibambi has revealed how he is faring since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nsibambi and Mohammed Koffi were the two players for the Egyptian side whose test came out positive as the league prepares for resumption on July 25.

“It’s true on Tuesday, I and my teammate [Mohammed Koffi] tested positive for coronavirus and right now I am on medication at home,” Nsibambi told Football256.

“I was told to stay at home for about two weeks and after that, I’ll be assessed.

“I don’t feel so bad and neither am I feeling good, I feel just fair, and I think I will be fine Inshallah [God willing].”

The forward has managed to get two appearances for Smouha which came against Al Ittihad and Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, Express FC, striker Frank Kalanda has said they would have no excuse to make next season as they have to fight for a better campaign.

Kalanda scored 11 league goals as Express finished the season ninth and Kalanda states they have to ensure they register a better outing in the 2020/21 season.

“I worked hard last season but not hard enough, otherwise we would have finished in a better position on the log and maybe go far in the Uganda Cup,” Kalanda told Football256.

“As a team, we weren’t happy with our league finish I think we have no excuse next season because we have to perform better.”

Coach Waswa Bbosa has not made any new signings so far although they have been linked with Musa Mukasa, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

“The team will definitely have new faces but I want to assure the fans that we’re ready to work as a unit and compete. This will be a different side next season,” Kalanda added.

The Eagles are expected to make more signings especially after releasing 18 players.

Tonny Kyamera, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Hamdan Nsubuga, Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge were released just after the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.