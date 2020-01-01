Coronavirus: I know things are scary and hard but we still smile - Kateregga

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the Uganda international has issued a message of hope

Uganda international Allan Kateregga has revealed his hope humanity will triumph over the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Erbil SC attacking midfielder said the world will smile after having a hard time fighting the viral disease that has spread across all continents.

“I know that things are scary and hard,” Kateregga wrote on his Facebook page.

More teams

“And I also know that during a crisis is usually when we remember the important stuff when the rest falls away and we remember what matters is taking care of each other and ourselves. And we’re going to do that.”

The former KCCA FC, AFC Leopards and Cape Town City star has also applauded relevant health bodies who are working hard around the clock to ensure humanity defeats the scourge.

“Meanwhile, a few years back Presidential hopeful and Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East Constituency Bobi wine showed his musical genius in this piece calling onto the masses to sanitise as a way of keeping the country and the entire world free from disease,” he added.

“Allow me to shed some light too during this time of no political divide, no religious conflict but rather a fight in the race to save humanity from both the coronavirus and itself.

“I applaud the efforts by the Ugandan Ministry of Health spearheaded by the fearless Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the World Health Organisation (WHO), all the people responsible for finding and sharing the most reliable methods of safety and vaccines, efforts from all the countries to limit the spread of the Covid-19. May God reward you pleasantly.”

The Dancing Rasta, as Kateregga is popularly known, also explained how the rest of the population can help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“For the rest of us let’s help in the fight by following the set rules that include washing our hands, sanitising, avoiding crowded places, strengthening our immune system by eating the food responsible for that and easy workouts at home. Self-quarantine among others,” he concluded.

“I pray that the Lord saves us all and share heartfelt condolences to the families of the already deceased and may he strengthen all of them in this time of trial! It’s hard but we still smile.”

Uganda have not had any confirmed cases of Covid-19, unlike her neighbours which include Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, Rwanda and Ethiopia.