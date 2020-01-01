Coronavirus: Human race vs deadly virus - Fufa's Magogo

The federation's president has, however, asked people to embrace those who have been infected with Covid-19

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has termed the coronavirus epidemic as the 'human race against a deadly virus'.

The Caf Executive Committee member, in a video on his Facebook page, has urged for tolerance to those who have been affected by Covid-19 as he also stresses the need to follow prescribed guidelines by medical practitioners.

“It is the human race against a deadly virus,” Magogo said.

“Despite there being no known medicine or vaccine yet, the human body has proven to be able to fight the virus. As of today, 85% of the concluded cases are recoveries.

“Say no to the stigma of the infected cases let us show care and love. Let us religiously follow the instructions issued by H.E the President [Yoweri Museveni], the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation [WHO].

“Together we shall defeat this Covid-19. Let us ask, Allah the Most Gracious, to pardon us.”

Magogo was joined by Ugandan number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango who stressed the need to take care of each other as 14 cases have been confirmed already in the landlocked country.

“It is our role and responsibility as citizens of Uganda to look after each other,” Onyango, who turns out for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Mamelodi Sundowns is quoted by Kawowo Sports as saying.

“Let us wash our hands well with soap and water, and let us use sanitizers. Secondly, let us avoid handshakes. Thirdly, let us cover our mouth and nose while sneezing and keep a distance from one another.”

Midfielder Yassar Mugerwa who plays for Ethiopian side Sehul Shire FC also joined other Ugandan stars who have come out publicly to urge adherence to safety precautions as well as encouraging the populace in the fight against Covid-19.

“To my entire Ethiopian and Uganda friends, take all the precautions you can. Be mindful and considerate of everyone. Remember, every life is important and it starts with you. Let us unite and fight coronavirus,” Mugerwa, too, was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

Other notable stars who have shared their messages are Mathias Kigonya, Abdul Lumala, Allan Kateregga, Emmanuel Okwi and Shafik Kagimu.