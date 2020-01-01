Coronavirus: How UPL players are struggling without football - URA star Kagimu

The Taxmen’s lead player reveals most of his colleagues in the top-flight are suffering due to a lack of fitness

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) midfielder Shafik Kagimu has stated the current break from Uganda Premier League matches owing to the coronavirus is causing financial problems.

Uganda is among the countries affected by the deadly Covid-19 virus, which has seen President Museveni double up on stringent measures to contain the disease, including halting all group sporting activities until at least April 20.

Midfield player Kagimu is already feeling the brunt, as the URA skipper admitted, he is one of the lucky ones who is at least assured of his monthly salary from his club.

“I thank Allah because we will get our salaries,” Kagimu is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“But when you think about the whole thing, as well as our brothers in other teams who might not get their salaries, it makes you want to shed tears. This is the only source of income we have, but we understand why the situation is the way it is.

“It’s a situation that is so heartbreaking, especially when I read about or hear of the death and suffering of the people in the world.

“It shows it’s not only happening to ‘normal’ people but even us sportsmen are affected. We can’t train openly since it’s a group threatening activity nowadays.

“No movement from home to football fields, I’m now at home trying to work out since even gyms can’t be accessed because of the danger of sharing the machines.”

Kagimu was enjoying one of his decent seasons with the Taxmen, with his impressive run-outs for Uganda Cranes during Cecafa late last year inking him in coach Johnny McKinstry’s books for the postponed Chan tournament.

“The way this coronavirus has stopped even the Uganda Premier League, the Chan tournament...is disappointing. Everything seems to have come to a standstill. May Allah see us through this.”

Kagimu and URA teammates are entitled to bonuses for wins and draws across all competitions but with no action happening, they will settle for only monthly salaries.